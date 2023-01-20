New Ulm Eagles beat Redwood Valley Cardinals and continue winning run
The game between the New Ulm Eagles and the Redwood Valley Cardinals on Thursday finished 9-0. The result means New Ulm has six straight wins.
The game between the New Ulm Eagles and the Redwood Valley Cardinals on Thursday finished 9-0. The result means New Ulm has six straight wins.
Next up:
The Eagles host Southwest Christian on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at New Ulm Civic Center. The Cardinals will face Minnesota River on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders.