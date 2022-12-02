New Richmond win 6-2 on the road against Tartan Titans

The New Richmond won on the road on Saturday, handing the Tartan Titans a defeat 6-2.

The visiting New Richmond players took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Zaylin Sweet. Catcher Langeness and Ben Hahn assisted.

The Titans' Gavin Buche tied the game 1-1 late into the first, assisted by Stone Resch.

The New Richmond players scored two goals in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.

Reece Hubmer increased the lead to 4-2 early in the third period, assisted by Ben Hahn and Easton Schmit.

Malaki Pethes increased the lead to 5-2 seven minutes later, assisted by Canton Langeness and Reece Hubmer.

Thomas Smallidge increased the lead to 6-2 two minutes later, assisted by Lance Howard.

Next up:

The New Richmond players play against Rochester Mayo on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Cottage Grove Ice Arena. The Titans will face Park on Thursday at 3 p.m. CST at Graham Arena Complex.