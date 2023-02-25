New Prague Trojans win over Faribault Falcons

The New Prague Trojans have won their knockout game against the Faribault Falcons 3-0, securing their spot in the next round of the playoffs.

The hosting Trojans started off strong and took the lead early in the game with John Schmidt scoring in the first period, assisted by Will Seymour.

Michael Beckius increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Braeden Woitas.

In the end the 3-0 came from Will Seymour who increased the Trojans' lead, assisted by John Schmidt, late in the third. The 3-0 goal was the last one of the game.