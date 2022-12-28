New Prague Trojans win on the road against Proctor Rails

The New Prague Trojans won when they visited the Proctor Rails on Tuesday. The final score was 6-2.

The visiting Trojans took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Michael Beckius. Braeden Woitas and Owen Wilkins assisted.

Will Seymour scored in the middle of the second period, assisted by John Schmidt and Owen Wilkins.

The Rails made it 2-1 with a goal from Wyatt Meineheine.

The Trojans increased the lead to 3-1, after only 16 seconds into the third period when Owen Wilkins scored, assisted by Michael Beckius and Braeden Woitas.

Austin Bryant narrowed the gap to 3-2 halfway through the third period, assisted by Tanner Ross.

Cade Borwege increased the lead to 4-2 only seconds later, assisted by Will Seymour and John Schmidt.

John Schmidt increased the lead to 5-2 five minutes later, assisted by Will Seymour.

Connor Williams increased the lead to 6-2 less than a minute later, assisted by Sean Christenson.

Next up:

On Wednesday, the Rails will play the Somerset players at 7 p.m. CST at St. Luke's Arena, and the Trojans will play the Orioles at 4:30 p.m. CST at St. Luke's Arena.