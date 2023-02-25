Sponsored By
New Prague Trojans win knock out game against Faribault Falcons

The New Prague Trojans might celebrate tonight after a victory in their playoff knock-out game against the Faribault Falcons. With a final score of 3-0, the have secured their place in the next round of the playoffs.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 24, 2023 09:43 PM

The Trojans started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with John Schmidt scoring in the first period, assisted by Will Seymour.

Michael Beckius increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the third period, assisted by Braeden Woitas.

The Trojans made it 3-0 when Will Seymour found the back of the net, assisted by John Schmidt late in the third. The 3-0 goal held up as the game winner.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
