New Prague Trojans win knock out game against Faribault Falcons

The New Prague Trojans might celebrate tonight after a victory in their playoff knock-out game against the Faribault Falcons. With a final score of 3-0, the have secured their place in the next round of the playoffs.

The Trojans started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with John Schmidt scoring in the first period, assisted by Will Seymour.

Michael Beckius increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the third period, assisted by Braeden Woitas.

The Trojans made it 3-0 when Will Seymour found the back of the net, assisted by John Schmidt late in the third. The 3-0 goal held up as the game winner.