New Prague Trojans win knock out game against Albert Lea Tigers

The 7-5 win at home for the New Prague Trojans against the Albert Lea Tigers means the New Prague Trojans are through to the next round.

The Tigers started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Connor Pirsig scoring in the first period, assisted by Max Edwin and Gavin Quam.

The Trojans tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Braeden Woitas in the middle of the first period, assisted by Michael Beckius and Breck Hagen.

Four goals were scored in the second period with the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the second break.

The Trojans took the lead, after only 20 seconds into the third period when Will Seymour netted one, assisted by Breck Hagen and Michael Beckius.

The Tigers tied the score 4-4 early in the third period when Eli Farris beat the goalie.

Eli Farris took the lead seven minutes later.

Breck Hagen tied it up 5-5 four minutes later.

Will Seymour took the lead two minutes later.

Will Seymour increased the lead to 7-5 only seconds later.