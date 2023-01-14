New Prague Trojans win against St. Louis Park Orioles in overtime

With no decisive score in regulation, the New Prague Trojans' home game against the St. Louis Park Orioles ran into overtime on Friday. New Prague snatched the win with a final score of 5-4.

New Prague's Eric Berg scored the game-winning goal.

Five goals were scored in the first period, and the Trojans led 3-2 going in to the second period.

Three goals were scored in the second period with the score being tied at 4-4 going in to the second break.

Just over one minutes in, Eric Berg scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Braeden Woitas and Michael Beckius.

Next up:

The Trojans host the Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Rogers Royals. The Orioles will face Bloomington Kennedy on the road on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Bloomington Ice Garden.