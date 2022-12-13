New Prague Trojans win 8-5 on the road against Bloomington Kennedy Eagles

The New Prague Trojans won on the road on Tuesday, handing the Bloomington Kennedy Eagles a defeat 8-5.

The visiting Trojans started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Braeden Woitas scoring in the first minute, assisted by Owen Wilkins.

The Trojans increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when John Schmidt scored, assisted by Will Seymour.

The Trojans' Will Seymour increased the lead to 3-0 in the first period, assisted by Connor Williams.

The Trojans increased the lead to 4-0 with a goal from Eric Berg late into the first period, assisted by Max Hanzel and Tyler Giesen.

The second period ended with a 7-2 lead for the Trojans.

The Eagles narrowed the gap again with a goal from Clayton Deutsch, assisted by Brennan Keaveny at 12:34 into the third period.

Michael Beckius increased the lead to 8-4 one minute later, assisted by Will Seymour and Peyton Becker.

Thomas Fuller narrowed the gap to 8-5 three minutes later, assisted by Zander Karow.

Next up:

The Eagles host the Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons in the next game at home on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Bloomington Ice Garden. The same day, the Trojans will host the Spartans at 7:15 p.m. CST at Rogers Royals.