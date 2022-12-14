New Prague Trojans win 4-3 on the road against Faribault Falcons
The New Prague Trojans claimed a single-goal win in a game against the Faribault Falcons on Tuesday. The team won 4-3 at Faribault Ice Arena.
The New Prague Trojans claimed a single-goal win in a game against the Faribault Falcons on Tuesday. The team won 4-3 at Faribault Ice Arena.
New Prague's Connor Williams scored the game-winning goal.
The visiting Trojans took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Will Seymour. John Schmidt and Tyler Giesen assisted.
The Falcons' Tanner Yochum tied the game halfway through the first.
The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Trojans.
Logan Peroutka tied it up 3-3 late into the third period, assisted by Oliver Linnemann.
Connor Williams took the lead two minutes later.
Next up:
Both teams play again on Thursday with the Falcons hosting Albert Lea at 7:15 p.m. CST at Faribault Ice Arena, and the Trojans hosting Rochester Mayo at Grafton/Park River Spoilers.