New Prague Trojans victorious against Waconia Wildcats

The New Prague Trojans defeated the Waconia Wildcats 5-1 on Saturday.

The first period was scoreless, and halfway through the second period, the Trojans took the lead when Breck Hagen scored the first goal assisted by Padraic O'rourke and Braeden Woitas.

Will Seymour increased the lead to 2-0 early in the third period, assisted by Sean Christenson.

Luc Nessa narrowed the gap to 2-1 one minute later, assisted by Brett Siddons and Drew Vacek.

Owen Wilkins increased the lead to 3-1 less than a minute later, assisted by Braeden Woitas and Michael Beckius.

Eric Berg increased the lead to 4-1 three minutes later, assisted by John Schmidt and Will Seymour.

Michael Beckius then increased the lead to 5-1 halfway through the third, assisted by Braeden Woitas and Owen Wilkins.

Next up:

The Wildcats host the Chaska Hawks on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Waconia Hockey Arena. The Trojans will face Rochester Lourdes on the road on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Graham Arena Complex.