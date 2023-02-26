Sponsored By
New Prague Trojans score twice in the third to beat Albert Lea Tigers

The New Prague Trojans defeated the Albert Lea Tigers 7-5. The game was tied after two periods, but New Prague pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 25, 2023 09:47 PM

The New Prague Trojans defeated the Albert Lea Tigers 7-5. The game was tied after two periods, but New Prague pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

The Tigers started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Connor Pirsig scoring in the first period, assisted by Max Edwin and Gavin Quam.

The Trojans tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Braeden Woitas in the middle of the first period, assisted by Michael Beckius and Breck Hagen.

Four goals were scored in the second period with the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the second break.

The Trojans took the lead, after only 20 seconds into the third period when Will Seymour netted one, assisted by Breck Hagen and Michael Beckius.

The Tigers tied the score 4-4 early in the third period when Eli Farris beat the goalie.

Eli Farris took the lead seven minutes later.

Breck Hagen tied it up 5-5 four minutes later.

Will Seymour took the lead two minutes later.

Will Seymour increased the lead to 7-5 only seconds later.

