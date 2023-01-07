New Prague Trojans reverse deficit and win

The New Prague Trojans struggled and were losing 0-2 after two periods game against the Mankato West Scarlets. However, the team reversed the deficit to win with a final result of 6-3.

The Scarlets started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Gage Schmidt scoring in the first period.

The Scarlets increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Gage Schmidt scored again, assisted by Jaeger Zimmerman.

The Trojans scored four goals in second period an held the lead 4-3 going in to the second break.

Braeden Woitas increased the lead to 5-3 early into the third period, assisted by Michael Beckius.

Owen Wilkins increased the lead to 6-3 nine minutes later, assisted by John Schmidt.

Next games:

On Tuesday, the Scarlets will play the Winhawks at 7:15 p.m. CST at Bud King Ice Arena, and the Trojans will play the Wildcats at 7 p.m. CST at Rogers Royals.