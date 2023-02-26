New Prague Trojans pull ahead in the third to defeat Albert Lea Tigers

The New Prague Trojans were victorious at home against the Albert Lea Tigers. After two periods, the teams were tied at 3, but New Prague pulled away in the third, winning the game 7-5.

The visiting Tigers started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Connor Pirsig scoring in the first period, assisted by Max Edwin and Gavin Quam.

The Trojans' Braeden Woitas tied it up in the middle of the first period, assisted by Michael Beckius and Breck Hagen.

Four goals were scored in the second period with the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the second break.

The Trojans took the lead, after only 20 seconds into the third period when Will Seymour found the back of the net, assisted by Breck Hagen and Michael Beckius.

The Tigers tied the score 4-4 early into the third period when Eli Farris netted one.

Eli Farris took the lead seven minutes later.

Breck Hagen tied the game 5-5 four minutes later.

Will Seymour took the lead two minutes later.

Will Seymour increased the lead to 7-5 less than a minute later.