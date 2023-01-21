New Prague Trojans get the better of Hutchinson Tigers

The New Prague Trojans got away with a win on Friday in their road game against the Hutchinson Tigers. The game finished 5-4.

The Trojans have now racked up four straight road wins.

Next games:

The teams play their next games on Tuesday. The Tigers will host the Tigers at 5 p.m. CST at Burich Arena, and the Trojans will visit the Spartans at 7 p.m. CST at Crookston Pirates.