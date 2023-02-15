New Prague Trojans beat Rochester Lourdes Eagles

The New Prague Trojans won their road game against the Rochester Lourdes Eagles on Monday, ending 7-1.

The visiting Trojans took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Owen Wilkins. Michael Beckius and Braeden Woitas assisted.

The Trojans increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Tyler Giesen halfway through the first, assisted by Connor Williams and Evan Carlson.

The Trojans' Breck Hagen increased the lead to 3-0 late into the first, assisted by Braeden Woitas and Owen Wilkins.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Trojans led 5-1 going in to the third period.

Eric Berg increased the lead to 6-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by John Schmidt.

Eric Berg increased the lead to 7-1 four minutes later, assisted by John Schmidt.

Next games:

The Eagles host Waseca on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. CST at Graham Arena Complex. The Trojans will face St. Louis Park on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at St. Louis Park Rec Center.