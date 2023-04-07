New Minnesota boys hockey section placements announced for next season
Find out which teams have moved up or down and which teams are switching sections in 2023-24
The new competitive sections for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons of Minnesota boys high school hockey were posted by the MSHSL on Friday.
Teams are placed in classes and sections based on enrollment and geography every two years. Teams can still appeal the decision and opt to try and move up or down a class, but for now this is how next season will look for boys hockey in the state.
Of the 16 section winners from 2022-23, only Northfield — which won the Section 1A title and is set to play in Section 1AA next winter — was moved from its section.
Other highlights from the changes include Rock Ridge and Duluth Denfeld moving from Section 7A to 7AA, as planned, and Cloquet-Esko-Carlton's move down to Section 7A from 7AA after previously opting up to Class AA.
*Teams with an asterisk denote a change from 2022-23
BOYS CLASS A
1A:
Austin
Albert Lea
Faribault
Dodge County
La Crescent - Hokah
Red Wing
Rochester Lourdes
Waseca
Winona/Winona Cotter
2A:
Breck
Delano
Hutchinson
Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato
Minneapolis
Mound Westonka/Watertown-Mayer
Orono
Providence Academy
3A:
Fairmont
Minnesota River
Luverne
Mankato East/Loyola
Mankato West
Marshall
New Ulm
Redwood Valley
Windom Area
Worthington
4A:
*Bloomington Kennedy (Previously in 2A)
Chisago Lakes
Mahtomedi
Simley
South St. Paul
*Southwest Christian/Richfield (Previously in 2A)
St. Paul Academy (plus Minnehaha Academy)
St. Paul Highland Park - Central
St. Paul Johnson
5A:
Becker/Big Lake
Little Falls
Monticello
Pine City Area
Princeton
River Lakes
Sauk Rapids-Rice
St. Cloud Cathedral
Mora-Milaca
6A:
Alexandria
Breckenridge/Wahpeton
Fergus Falls
Morris/Benson Area
Northern Lakes
Prairie Centre
Wadena-Deer Creek
Willmar
7A:
*Cloquet-Esko-Carlton (Previously in 7AA)
Ely/Tower-Soudan
Greenway Area
Hermantown
Hibbing/Chisholm
Moose Lake Area
International Falls
Proctor
North Shore
8A:
Bagley/Fosston
Crookston
Detroit Lakes
East Grand Forks
Kittson County Central
Lake of the Woods
Park Rapids Area
Red Lake Falls
Thief River Falls
Warroad
BOYS CLASS AA
1AA:
Farmington
Lakeville North
Lakeville South
*New Prague (Previously in 1A)
*Northfield (Previously in 1A)
Owatonna
Rochester Century
Rochester John Marshall
Rochester Mayo
2AA:
Bloomington Jefferson
Chanhassen
Chaska
Eden Prairie
Holy Family
Minnetonka
Prior Lake
Shakopee
*Waconia (Previously in 2A)
3AA:
Apple Valley/Burnsville
Cretin-Derham Hall
Eagan
Eastview
*Hastings (Previously in 1AA)
*Two Rivers (Previously in 4A)
Park of Cottage Grove
Rosemount
St. Thomas Academy
4AA:
East Ridge
Gentry Academy
Hill-Murray
*Mounds View (Previously in 5AA)
Roseville
Stillwater
Tartan/North
White Bear Lake
Woodbury
5AA:
*Blaine (Previously in 7AA)
Centennial
Champlin Park
*Coon Rapids (Previously in 7AA)
Maple Grove
Osseo
Rogers
Spring Lake Park
Irondale-St. Anthony
Totino-Grace
6AA:
Academy of Holy Angels
Benilde-St. Margaret's
Blake
Edina
Hopkins
Armstrong/Cooper
St. Louis Park
Wayzata
7AA:
Andover
Anoka
*Cambridge-Isanti (Moved up from Class A)
*Duluth Denfeld (Moved up from Class A)
Duluth East
Forest Lake
Grand Rapids
Duluth Marshall
Northern Edge
*Rock Ridge (Previously in 7A)
8AA:
Bemidji
Brainerd
Buffalo
Elk River/Zimmerman
Moorhead
Roseau
Sartell-St. Stephen
St. Cloud
St. Michael-Albertville
