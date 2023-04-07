New Minnesota boys hockey section placements announced for next season

The new competitive sections for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons of Minnesota boys high school hockey were posted by the MSHSL on Friday.

Teams are placed in classes and sections based on enrollment and geography every two years. Teams can still appeal the decision and opt to try and move up or down a class, but for now this is how next season will look for boys hockey in the state.

Of the 16 section winners from 2022-23, only Northfield — which won the Section 1A title and is set to play in Section 1AA next winter — was moved from its section.

Other highlights from the changes include Rock Ridge and Duluth Denfeld moving from Section 7A to 7AA, as planned, and Cloquet-Esko-Carlton's move down to Section 7A from 7AA after previously opting up to Class AA.

*Teams with an asterisk denote a change from 2022-23

BOYS CLASS A

1A:

Austin

Albert Lea

Faribault

Dodge County

La Crescent - Hokah

Red Wing

Rochester Lourdes

Waseca

Winona/Winona Cotter

2A:

Breck

Delano

Hutchinson

Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato

Minneapolis

Mound Westonka/Watertown-Mayer

Orono

Providence Academy

Orono players celebrate their overtime win against Northfield Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

3A:

Fairmont

Minnesota River

Luverne

Mankato East/Loyola

Mankato West

Marshall

New Ulm

Redwood Valley

Windom Area

Worthington

4A:

*Bloomington Kennedy (Previously in 2A)

Chisago Lakes

Mahtomedi

Simley

South St. Paul

*Southwest Christian/Richfield (Previously in 2A)

St. Paul Academy (plus Minnehaha Academy)

St. Paul Highland Park - Central

St. Paul Johnson

Mahtomedi forward Charlie Drage (11) celebrates his goal against Hermantown with the bench in the third period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

5A:

Becker/Big Lake

Little Falls

Monticello

Pine City Area

Princeton

River Lakes

Sauk Rapids-Rice

St. Cloud Cathedral

Mora-Milaca

6A:

Alexandria

Breckenridge/Wahpeton

Fergus Falls

Morris/Benson Area

Northern Lakes

Prairie Centre

Wadena-Deer Creek

Willmar

Alexandria players are introduced before their game against Hermantown Friday, March 11, 2022, in the State Boys Hockey Tournament at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

7A:

*Cloquet-Esko-Carlton (Previously in 7AA)

Ely/Tower-Soudan

Greenway Area

Hermantown

Hibbing/Chisholm

Moose Lake Area

International Falls

Proctor

North Shore

8A:

Bagley/Fosston

Crookston

Detroit Lakes

East Grand Forks

Kittson County Central

Lake of the Woods

Park Rapids Area

Red Lake Falls

Thief River Falls

Warroad

Warroad forward Jayson Shaugabay (17), right is congratulated by forward Grant Slukynsky (27) after his goal Shaugabay’s goal against Minneapolisin the second period in a boys hockey game during Hockey Day Minnesota at Parade Stadium in Minneapolis on Jan. 18, 2020. Warroad beat Minneapolis, 5-1. (John Autey / The Rink Live)

BOYS CLASS AA

1AA:

Farmington

Lakeville North

Lakeville South

*New Prague (Previously in 1A)

*Northfield (Previously in 1A)

Owatonna

Rochester Century

Rochester John Marshall

Rochester Mayo

2AA:

Bloomington Jefferson

Chanhassen

Chaska

Eden Prairie

Holy Family

Minnetonka

Prior Lake

Shakopee

*Waconia (Previously in 2A)

Minnetonka forward Javon Moore (22) takes a shot at the goal against Edina in the first period Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

3AA:

Apple Valley/Burnsville

Cretin-Derham Hall

Eagan

Eastview

*Hastings (Previously in 1AA)

*Two Rivers (Previously in 4A)

Park of Cottage Grove

Rosemount

St. Thomas Academy

4AA:

East Ridge

Gentry Academy

Hill-Murray

*Mounds View (Previously in 5AA)

Roseville

Stillwater

Tartan/North

White Bear Lake

Woodbury

Hill-Murray players are introduced before the start of their game against Minnetonka in the first period Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

5AA:

*Blaine (Previously in 7AA)

Centennial

Champlin Park

*Coon Rapids (Previously in 7AA)

Maple Grove

Osseo

Rogers

Spring Lake Park

Irondale-St. Anthony

Totino-Grace

6AA:

Academy of Holy Angels

Benilde-St. Margaret's

Blake

Edina

Hopkins

Armstrong/Cooper

St. Louis Park

Wayzata

Edina goaltender Robbie Clarkowski (1) stops a shot by Cretin-Durham Hall forward Max Anderson (17) in the first period Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

7AA:

Andover

Anoka

*Cambridge-Isanti (Moved up from Class A)

*Duluth Denfeld (Moved up from Class A)

Duluth East

Forest Lake

Grand Rapids

Duluth Marshall

Northern Edge

*Rock Ridge (Previously in 7A)

8AA:

Bemidji

Brainerd

Buffalo

Elk River/Zimmerman

Moorhead

Roseau

Sartell-St. Stephen

St. Cloud

St. Michael-Albertville