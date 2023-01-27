Nevers strikes twice as Edina Hornets beat Wayzata Trojans

The Edina Hornets defeated the visiting Wayzata Trojans 5-3 on Thursday.

The hosting Hornets opened strong, early in the game with Jackson Nevers scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Bobby Cowan.

The Hornets' Jackson Nevers increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first period, assisted by Mason West.

The second period ended with a 4-2 lead for the Hornets.

The Trojans narrowed the gap again early in the third period when Jibber Kuhl netted one, assisted by Rhys Wallin and Hawke Huff.

Caden Morgan increased the lead to 5-3 late into the third.

The win over the Trojans means that the Hornets have four home wins in a row.

Next up:

On Saturday, the Hornets will host the Eagles at 7:15 p.m. CST at Eden Prairie Community Center and the Trojans will play against the Bison at 3 p.m. CST at Buffalo Civic Center.