Nevers strikes twice as Edina Hornets beat St. Louis Park Orioles

The Edina Hornets defeated the visiting St. Louis Park Orioles 4-1 on Thursday.

The visiting Orioles started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Griffin Krone scoring in the first period, assisted by Miles Rider.

The Hornets tied it up 1-1 in the first period when Ryan Flaherty scored.

The Hornets' Jackson Nevers took the lead late in the first period.

The Hornets scored two goals in second period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the second break.

Next games:

The Hornets host Elk River/Zimmerman on Friday at 8 p.m. CST at Braemar Arena. The Orioles will face Robbinsdale Armstrong/Cooper on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at New Hope Ice Arena.