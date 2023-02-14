Mr. Hockey and Frank Brimsek award speculation, predictions
Who will be the top skater and goaltender of Minnesota boys hockey in 2023?
This year is a tricky one for the Mr. Hockey award. Competition is tight and it will be a tough task for voters to pick the top-10 semifinalists when there are so many worthy players in the 2022-23 season.
Find out who our top picks are for the prestigious title, along with our picks for the Frank Brimsek award. Keep in mind that there are multiple factors that influence voters for the awards, such as overall performance over the skater's high school career, team performance, Division I college commitment, or ranking on the NHL Central Scouting list.
Make sure to let us know who you think should be on the top-10 list this year in 2023.
*Point totals were calculated the morning of Feb. 14
Mr. Hockey Speculation:
LIKELY LOCKS:
- Jake Fisher, F, Cretin-Derham Hall, (Northern Michigan), 26G - 24A - 50 PTS
- Fisher, a 6-foot-2 forward, currently has 155 points over his four seasons on varsity at CDH. He had a dominant showing in the Upper Midwest Elite League this fall and is rated No. 108 in the NHL Central Scouting rankings. The Raiders are 15-8-1 overall and are coming off a state tournament appearance last year in 2022. Fisher leads his team in points this season 50.
- Jayson Shaugabay, F, Warroad, (Minnesota Duluth), 29G - 51A - 80 PTS
- Shaugabay seems to be the likely winner of the award in 2023. He has almost 300 career points (288) over his four varsity seasons and currently leads the Warriors with 80-points. Warroad is undefeated this season and were previously the Class A runner-up in 2022. The 5-foot-9 center is the highest-ranked Minnesotan high school skater on the NHL Central Scouting list at No. 64. Shaugabay also had 10 points with Green Bay of the USHL in the 14 games he played with them before the high school season started.
- Finn Brink, F, Maple Grove, (Wisconsin), 23G - 30A - 53 PTS
- Brink, a 5-foot-9 forward, has 123-career points over three varsity seasons with the Crimson. The senior leads his team in points and helped lead Maple Grove to a runner-up finish in Class AA in 2022. The Crimson are currently 17-5-1 this season. Brink posted eight points in 12 USHL games this season for the Madison Capitols.
- Ryan Koering, D, Eden Prairie, (Colorado College), 6G - 7A - 13 PTS
- A 6-foot-3 defenseman, Ryan Koering isn't the biggest point-producer on this list, but he is still a lock in our eyes for the award. The senior captain was listed very high on the NHL Central Scouting list at No. 98 and has 30 points over his three varsity seasons. He is arguably the top defender in the state. Koering was also a part of the 2021 Eagles team who won the Class AA state title. Eden Prairie is currently 11-11-1 this season.
- Chase Cheslock, D, Rogers, (St. Thomas), 4G - 23A - 27 PTS
- Cheslock, a 6-foot-3 defenseman for Rogers, is another one of the top defenders in the state. He came in at No. 146 in the NHL Central Scouting rankings. The senior captain has 89 points over three varsity seasons. He previously netted three points in 18 games in the NAHL before the 2022-23 high school season started. The Royals are 15-5-3 overall this season.
- Cheslock, a 6-foot-3 defenseman for Rogers, is another one of the top defenders in the state. He came in at No. 146 in the NHL Central Scouting rankings. The senior captain has 89 points over three varsity seasons. He previously netted three points in 18 games in the NAHL before the 2022-23 high school season started. The Royals are 15-5-3 overall this season.
- Gavyn Thoreson, F, Andover, (St. Cloud State), 32G - 38A - 70PTS
- Thoreson is one of the top forwards in the state and just hit the 200-career point milestone. The 5-foot-9 skater helped the Huskies to a Class AA state title in 2022 and leads the team in points in 2022-23. Thoreson was scoring at a point-per-game pace in the USHL before he came back for his senior season at Andover.
- Thoreson is one of the top forwards in the state and just hit the 200-career point milestone. The 5-foot-9 skater helped the Huskies to a Class AA state title in 2022 and leads the team in points in 2022-23. Thoreson was scoring at a point-per-game pace in the USHL before he came back for his senior season at Andover.
OTHER STRONG CONTENDERS:
- Erick Comstock, D, Warroad, 7G - 25A - 32 PTS
- Notables: Has 82 career points, with 32 this season. A top defender in the state for undefeated Warroad. Uncommitted to a Division I program.
- Parker Osborn, F, Holy Family, 26G - 34A - 60 PTS
- Notables: Leads his team with 60 points. Has 112 over his career. Holy Family isn't a top-10 team though. Uncommitted to a Division I program.
- Tommy Cronin, F, St. Thomas, (Colgate), 25G - 19A - 44 PTS
- Notables: Leads his team in goals, assists, and points. Division I committed. 107 career points.
- Sam Ranallo, F, Rogers, 19G - 30A - 49 PTS
- Notables: Leads team in points. Has 158 career points. His teammate Chase Cheslock is likely to receive a lot of votes, if voters only opt to choose one player from Rogers, how will pick Ranallo over Cheslock? Uncommitted to a Division I program.
- Cayden Casey, F, Andover, (St. Lawrence), 18G - 43A - 61 PTS
- Notables: Ranked No. 195 on NHL Central Scouting list. Division I committed. There are three players from Andover who could all be top contenders on this list, because votes are going to split between the three, how many pick Casey as their No. 1 player from Andover?
- Cooper Conway, F, Andover, (Colorado College), 32G - 35A - 67 PTS
- Notables: Ranked No. 159 on NHL Central Scouting. Division I committed. There are three players from Andover who could all be top contenders on this list; because votes are going to split between the three, how many pick Conway as their No. 1 player from Andover?
- Harper Searles, F, Centennial, 19G - 44A - 63 PTS
- Notables: Big season this year with 63 points, leads his team. 121 career points. Centennial isn't a top-10 team though. Uncommitted to a Division I program.
- Cole Christian, F, Duluth East, 25G - 35A - 60 PTS
- Notables: Leads his team in points, helped put Duluth East into the top-10 and likely as the No. 1 seed in Section 7AA over Andover. Uncommitted to a Division I program. Has 107 career points.
- Andrew Larson, F, Duluth Denfeld, 32G - 31A - 63 PTS
- Notables: Larson leads his team with 63 points, he has 143 over his career. Denfeld has not been a top-10 team this year though.
- Jordan Ronn, F, Champlin Park, 20G - 34A - 54 PTS
- Leads his team in points, has 113 over his career. Champlin Park is not a top-10 team though and Ronn is currently uncommitted to a Division I program.
- Tyler Hennen, F, Kittson County Central, (Augustana), 68G - 49A - 117 PTS
- Hennen currently leads the state in points and has played on varsity for five whole seasons. He has 316 career points and just recently committed to play Division I hockey at Augustana. Some argue that Kittson's schedule every season is too weak though, and the team is also not in the top 10.
- Hennen currently leads the state in points and has played on varsity for five whole seasons. He has 316 career points and just recently committed to play Division I hockey at Augustana. Some argue that Kittson's schedule every season is too weak though, and the team is also not in the top 10.
OTHER POSSIBLE CONTENDERS:
- Luke Margenau, D, Maple Grove, 8G - 22A - 30 PTS
- Colton Jamieson, D, Cretin-Derham Hall, (St. Thomas), 6G - 18A - 24 PTS
- Attila Lippai, F, Cretin-Derham Hall, (St. Thomas), 15G - 22A - 37 PTS
- Carter Krenke, F, Blake, 18G - 25A - 43 PTS
- Rowan Heithoff, F, Blake, 31G - 21A - 52 PTS
- Johnny Hendrickson, F, Providence Academy, 29G - 31A - 61 PTS
- Matt Filippi, F, Little Falls, 18G - 31A - 51 PTS
- Peyton Blair, F, Centennial, 33G - 27A - 60 PTS
Frank Brimsek Award Speculation:
LOCKS:
- Hampton Slukynsky, Warroad (Northern Michigan)
- Slukynsky is a lock to be in the top-three for this award. Warroad is the top team in Class A and is undefeated in 2022-23. The Warriors also were the runner-up at the 2022 state tournament. Slukynsky is Division I committed and was No. 26 on the NHL Central Scouting list. He has 19 career shutouts and currently has a .947 save-percentage and a 1.39 goals-against-average.
- Slukynsky is a lock to be in the top-three for this award. Warroad is the top team in Class A and is undefeated in 2022-23. The Warriors also were the runner-up at the 2022 state tournament. Slukynsky is Division I committed and was No. 26 on the NHL Central Scouting list. He has 19 career shutouts and currently has a .947 save-percentage and a 1.39 goals-against-average.
- Will Ingemann, Wayzata (St. Thomas)
- Ingemann is the other lock for this years award. He recently committed to play for St. Thomas and has 11 career shutouts. Wayzata is a top-10 team this season and Ingemann has a .944 save-percentage with a 1.38 goals-against-average this year in 2022-23. He has been the starter for three seasons.
- Ingemann is the other lock for this years award. He recently committed to play for St. Thomas and has 11 career shutouts. Wayzata is a top-10 team this season and Ingemann has a .944 save-percentage with a 1.38 goals-against-average this year in 2022-23. He has been the starter for three seasons.
OTHER TOP CONTENDERS:
- Jack Erickson, Hill-Murray
- A two-year varsity starter, Erickson is coming off of a third-place finish with the Pioneers last season at the 2022 state tournament. He has eight career shutouts and currently has a .926 save-percentage with a 2.26 goals-against-average.
- Jack Hochsprung, Lakeville South
- Hochsprung has been the varsity starter for two seasons and has 10 career shutouts. Lakeville South made a state tournament appearance last season and were the Class AA runner-ups in 2021. The 6-foot-1 goalie has a .917 save-percentage with a 2.31 goals-against-average with a top-10 team.
- Keaton Walock, Northfield
- Walock has broken the MSHSL career regular-season shutout record (listed as 17 on their website), as he has 20 and counting. He has a .925 save percentage and a 1.46 goals-against-average over 22 games for the top-10 Raiders.
- Robbie Clarkowski, Edina
- Clarkowski plays for top-10 Edina and has a .947 save percentage this season with a 1.49 goals-against-average. He has 12 career shutouts. The Hornets were the state tournament consolation champions in 2022.