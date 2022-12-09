Mounds View Mustangs victorious against Forest Lake Rangers

The Mounds View Mustangs defeated the Forest Lake Rangers 3-1 on Thursday.

The first period was scoreless, and halfway through the second period, the Mustangs took the lead when Layne Bennett scored the first goal assisted by Landon Mazzocco and Johnny Conlin.

Malachi McKinnon tied the game 1-1 early into the third period, assisted by Riley Middendorf.

Johnny Conlin took the lead one minute later, assisted by Lucas Xiong and Zach Baird.

Sam Schulte increased the lead to 3-1 eight minutes later, assisted by Johnny Conlin.

Next games:

The Mustangs host Roseville Area on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at TCO Sports Garden. The Rangers will face Roseville Area on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Forest Lake Sports Center.