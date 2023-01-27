Mounds View Mustangs pull ahead in the third to defeat Forest Lake Rangers

The Mounds View Mustangs were victorious on the road against the Forest Lake Rangers. After two periods, the teams were tied at 1, but Mounds View pulled away in the third, winning the game 3-1.

The visiting team took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Sam Schulte. Johnny Conlin assisted.

Lucas Kiel scored early in the second period, assisted by Riley Middendorf and Caden Speidel.

Aiden Bale took the lead early into the third period, assisted by Johnny Conlin and Sam Schulte.

Aiden Bale increased the lead to 3-1 one minute later.

Next games:

On Saturday the Rangers will play on the road against the Ponies at 3 p.m. CST at St Croix Valley Recreation Center, while the Mustangs will face the Greyhounds home at 7 p.m. CST at TCO Sports Garden.