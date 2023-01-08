Mounds View Mustangs have ended their losing streak after 4-4 vs. Woodbury Royals

The game between the Woodbury Royals and the hosting Mounds View Mustangs finished 4-4. Mounds View's victory puts an end to a six-game losing streak.

The hosting Mustangs started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Johnny Conlin scoring in the first period, assisted by Landon Mazzocco.

The Royals tied the score 1-1 in the first period when Ethan Hansen scored, assisted by Joey Moeller and Aiden Grossklaus.

Four goals were scored in the second period, the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the third period.

Tommy Dittrich took the lead in the third period, assisted by Brock Alberts and Jan Tichy.

Johnny Conlin tied the game 4-4 eight minutes later, assisted by Grant Dean and Aiden Bale.

Coming up:

On Tuesday, the Mustangs will host Spring Lake Park at 7 p.m. CST at TCO Sports Garden and the Royals will host Osseo at 7 p.m. CST at Dick Vraa Ice Arena.