Mounds View Mustangs got a shut out against Roseville Area Raiders

The Mounds View Mustangs picked up a decisive home win against the Roseville Area Raiders. The game ended in a shutout, 3-0.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Mustangs took the lead when Johnny Conlin scored assisted by Jack Loucks and Sam Schulte.

Late, Michael Rhein scored a goal, assisted by Aiden Bale and Sam Schulte, making the score 2-0.

The Mustangs made it 3-0 when Lucas Xiong netted one, assisted by Johnny Conlin early into the third period. That left the final score at 3-0.

Coming up:

The Mustangs travel to Holy Angels on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST at Richfield Ice Arena. The Raiders will face Forest Lake on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Forest Lake Sports Center.