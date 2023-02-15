Mounds View Mustangs dig deep in the third to win against Blaine Bengals

The Blaine Bengals and the visiting Mounds View Mustangs were tied going into the third, but Mounds View pulled away for a 5-3 victory in game action.

The Bengals opened strong, early in the game with Wilson Guse scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Caleb Schwark.

The Bengals increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Thomas Avery scored, assisted by Rylan Salo.

The Mustangs' Johnny Conlin narrowed the gap to 2-1 in the first period, assisted by Jack Loucks and Landon Mazzocco.

The Mustangs tied the score 2-2 early in the second period when Johnny Conlin scored again, assisted by Sam Schulte and Landon Mazzocco.

Mitch Olson took the lead halfway through the third period, assisted by Sam Schulte and Johnny Conlin.

Caleb Schwark tied the game 3-3 four minutes later, assisted by Alex Jorgenson.

Mitch Olson took the lead one minute later, assisted by Johnny Conlin and Sam Schulte.

Johnny Conlin increased the lead to 5-3 two minutes later, assisted by Jack Loucks.

The Mustangs chalked up four straight road wins.

Coming up:

The Bengals host White Bear Lake Area on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Fogerty Arena. The Mustangs will face Shakopee on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at TCO Sports Garden.