Mounds View Mustangs beat Stillwater Area Ponies – Schulte scores 2

The Mounds View Mustangs bested the hosting Stillwater Area Ponies 4-3 on Saturday.

The Mustangs started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Sam Schulte scoring in the first period.

The second period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Mustangs.

The Ponies narrowed the gap to 4-2 early into the third period when Morgan Spetz found the back of the net, assisted by Ethan Bernier.

The Ponies' Morgan Spetz narrowed the gap again, assisted by Ty Tuccitto at 9:24 into the third period.

Coming up:

The Ponies play Hill-Murray away on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at St Croix Valley Recreation Center. The Mustangs will face East Ridge at home on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Cottage Grove Ice Arena.