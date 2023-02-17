Mounds View Mustangs beat Shakopee Sabers and continue winning run

The game between the Mounds View Mustangs and the Shakopee Sabers on Thursday finished 5-2. The result means Mounds View has four straight wins.

The visiting Sabers opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Zach Docteur scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Tyler Lorenz and Sam Zovic.

The Mustangs' Jack Loucks tied it up 1-1 late in the first period, assisted by Sam Schulte and Johnny Conlin.

The Sabers took the lead late into the first when Jackson Vogel scored, assisted by Cooper Simpson.

The second period ended with a 4-2 lead for the Mustangs.

Lucas Xiong increased the lead to 5-2 late in the third period, assisted by Jack Loucks and Landon Mazzocco.

Coming up:

On Saturday the Mustangs will play on the road against the Rebels at 3 p.m. CST at Champlin Ice Forum, while the Sabers will face the Lightning home at 1:30 p.m. CST at Shakopee Ice Arena.