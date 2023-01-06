Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer White Hawks win on the road against Two Rivers Warriors
A close game saw the Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer White Hawks just edge out the Two Rivers Warriors on Thursday. The final score was 3-2.
Coming up:
The Warriors host Hill-Murray on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at West St. Paul Ice Arena. The White Hawks visit Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato to play the Dragons on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at David M Thaler Sports Center.