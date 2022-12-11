Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer White Hawks win at home against Morris/Benson Area Storm

A close game saw the Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer White Hawks just edge out the Morris/Benson Area Storm on Saturday. The final score was 3-2.

The first period was scoreless, and, after only 55 seconds into the second period, the Storm took the lead when Bryce Lehman scored assisted by Charlie Goff.

The White Hawks tied the score 1-1 early when Blake Decker beat the goalie.

The White Hawks took the lead three minutes into the period when Blake Decker found the back of the net yet again, assisted by Nathan Peterson.

The White Hawks increased the lead to 3-1 early in the third period when Blake Decker netted one again.

The Storm narrowed the gap to 3-2 early into the third when Charlie Goff netted one, assisted by Charlie Goff.

Next up:

The Storm play against Northern Lakes on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at David M Thaler Sports Center. The White Hawks will face Mankato East/Loyola on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Morris Ice Arena.