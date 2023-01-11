Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer White Hawks win at home against Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons

The Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer White Hawks won the home game against the Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons 7-1 on Tuesday.

The hosting team took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Jonathan Scherven. Luke Jewison and Jacob Hansberger assisted.

The White Hawks increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Joseph Pouchnik late into the first.

The second period ended with a 5-0 lead for the White Hawks.

The White Hawks increased the lead to 6-0 early in the third period when Jackson Henningsgaard found the back of the net.

Jaxon Gustafson narrowed the gap to 6-1 nine minutes later, assisted by Braxton Graupmann and Braden Olson.

Blake Decker increased the lead to 7-1 two minutes later, assisted by Camron Peterson and Brandon Zierke.

Next up:

The White Hawks travel to Southwest Christian on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Chaska Community Center. The Dragons will face Southwest Christian on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Litchfield Civic Arena.