Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer White Hawks win against Two Rivers Warriors in overtime

It was a long and winding road for the Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer White Hawks on the road against the Two Rivers Warriors in the game on Thursday. Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer won in overtime 3-2.

Coming up:

The Warriors host Hill-Murray on Sunday at 3 p.m. CST at West St. Paul Ice Arena. The White Hawks visit Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato to play the Dragons on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at David M Thaler Sports Center.