Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer White Hawks get the better of Two Rivers Warriors

The Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer White Hawks got away with a win on Thursday in their road game against the Two Rivers Warriors. The game finished 3-2.

Coming up:

The Warriors host Hill-Murray on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at West St. Paul Ice Arena. The White Hawks visit Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato to play the Dragons on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at David M Thaler Sports Center.