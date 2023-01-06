SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer White Hawks get the better of Two Rivers Warriors

The Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer White Hawks got away with a win on Thursday in their road game against the Two Rivers Warriors. The game finished 3-2.

img_500214409_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 06, 2023 08:34 AM
Coming up:

The Warriors host Hill-Murray on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at West St. Paul Ice Arena. The White Hawks visit Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato to play the Dragons on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at David M Thaler Sports Center.