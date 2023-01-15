SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer White Hawks couldn't stop star-studded Rock Ridge Wolverines from winning

The Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer White Hawks and the Rock Ridge Wolverines met on Saturday. Rock Ridge came into the game off the back of a run of three successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 4-1.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 15, 2023 11:02 AM
Next games:

The Wolverines play against North Shore on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at David M Thaler Sports Center. The White Hawks will face Minnesota River on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Blaine Bengals.