Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer White Hawks claim win on the road against Two Rivers Warriors

A close game saw the Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer White Hawks just edge out the Two Rivers Warriors on Thursday. The final score was 3-2.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 06, 2023 11:16 PM
Coming up:

The Warriors host Hill-Murray on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at West St. Paul Ice Arena. The White Hawks visit Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato to play the Dragons on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at David M Thaler Sports Center.