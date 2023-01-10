Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer White Hawks beat Two Rivers Warriors in overtime

The Two Rivers Warriors hosted the Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer White Hawks in the action on Thursday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer prevailed. The final score was 3-2.

Coming up:

The Warriors host Hill-Murray on Sunday at 3 p.m. CST at West St. Paul Ice Arena. The White Hawks visit Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato to play the Dragons on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at David M Thaler Sports Center.