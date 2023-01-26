Moss' two goals net Park Wolfpack victory over Apple Valley/Burnsville Eagles

The Park Wolfpack bested the hosting Apple Valley/Burnsville Eagles on Tuesday, ending 5-2.

The hosting team took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Sam Arendt. Cole Sieben and Gavin Lutz assisted.

The Wolfpack's Gavin Moss tied the game 1-1 late in the first, assisted by Jackson Rudh and Tyler Schwartz.

The Wolfpack scored two goals in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.

Gavin Moss increased the lead to 4-2 early into the third period, assisted by Jackson Rudh and Jackson Rudh.

Brayden Leazott increased the lead to 5-2 late in the third.

Next up:

The Eagles host the Shakopee Sabers on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Burnsville Ice Center. The Wolfpack will face Eagan at home on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Cottage Grove Ice Arena.