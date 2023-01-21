Morris/Benson Area Storm win 7-1 on the road against Fairmont Cardinals

The Morris/Benson Area Storm won on the road on Friday, handing the Fairmont Cardinals a defeat 7-1.

The Storm took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Brady Pederson. Charlie Goff assisted.

The Storm increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Trevor Buss late in the first, assisted by Blake Bruns.

The second period ended with a 5-0 lead for the Storm.

The Cardinals narrowed the gap to 5-1 within the first minute of the third period when Teveldal Jace found the back of the net, assisted by Luke Kester.

The Storm increased the lead to 6-1, after only five seconds into the third period when Trevor Buss netted one again, assisted by Blake Bruns.

Charlie Goff increased the lead to 7-1 eight minutes later, assisted by Ryan Tolifson.

Next up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 11 a.m. CST at Martin County Arena.