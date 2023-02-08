Morris/Benson Area Storm score twice in the third to beat Prairie Centre North Stars
The Morris/Benson Area Storm defeated the Prairie Centre North Stars 5-4. The game was tied after two periods, but Morris/Benson Area pulled away in the third to claim a victory.
The Morris/Benson Area Storm defeated the Prairie Centre North Stars 5-4. The game was tied after two periods, but Morris/Benson Area pulled away in the third to claim a victory.
Morris/Benson Area's Brady Pederson scored the game-winning goal.
The North Stars took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Zac Bick. Jesse Williams and Eli Fletcher assisted.
The North Stars' Owen Christians increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by John Williams and Aiken Lambrecht.
The Storm's Ryan Tolifson narrowed the gap to 2-1 in the middle of the first, assisted by Bryce Lehman and Kaleb Breuer.
Three goals were scored in the second period, the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the third period.
The North Stars took the lead within the first minute when Eli Fletcher found the back of the net.
Zach Wrobleski tied it up 4-4 nine minutes later, assisted by Cole Blume and Bryce Lehman.
Brady Pederson took the lead seven minutes later, assisted by Charlie Goff and Bryce Lehman.
Coming up:
Both teams are back in action on Thursday, as the Storm host Northern Lakes at 7 p.m. CST at Morris Ice Arena and the North Stars visit Mora-Milaca at 7 p.m. CST at Mora Civic Center.