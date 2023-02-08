Morris/Benson Area Storm score twice in the third to beat Prairie Centre North Stars

The Morris/Benson Area Storm defeated the Prairie Centre North Stars 5-4. The game was tied after two periods, but Morris/Benson Area pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

Morris/Benson Area's Brady Pederson scored the game-winning goal.

The North Stars took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Zac Bick. Jesse Williams and Eli Fletcher assisted.

The North Stars' Owen Christians increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by John Williams and Aiken Lambrecht.

The Storm's Ryan Tolifson narrowed the gap to 2-1 in the middle of the first, assisted by Bryce Lehman and Kaleb Breuer.

Three goals were scored in the second period, the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the third period.

The North Stars took the lead within the first minute when Eli Fletcher found the back of the net.

Zach Wrobleski tied it up 4-4 nine minutes later, assisted by Cole Blume and Bryce Lehman.

Brady Pederson took the lead seven minutes later, assisted by Charlie Goff and Bryce Lehman.

Coming up:

Both teams are back in action on Thursday, as the Storm host Northern Lakes at 7 p.m. CST at Morris Ice Arena and the North Stars visit Mora-Milaca at 7 p.m. CST at Mora Civic Center.