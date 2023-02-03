Morris/Benson Area Storm keep on winning and now have six straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the Morris/Benson Area Storm as they claimed another victory on Thursday against the Prairie Centre North Stars, making it six in a row. They won 4-0 over Prairie Centre.

The Storm took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Ryan Tolifson. Charlie Goff and Tucker Blume assisted.

The Storm increased the lead to 2-0, after only 32 seconds into the second period when Charlie Goff beat the goalie, assisted by Ryan Tolifson.

The Storm increased the lead to 3-0 early in the third period when Trevor Buss scored, assisted by Blake Bruns.

In the end the 4-0 came from Cole Blume who increased the Storm's lead, assisted by Trevor Buss and Blake Bruns, late in the third. The 4-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Next games:

The North Stars travel to River Lakes on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Forest Lake Rangers. The Storm will face Luverne on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Benson Civic Center.