Morris/Benson Area Storm got a shut out against Willmar Cardinals

The Morris/Benson Area Storm picked up a decisive home win against the Willmar Cardinals. The game ended in a shutout, 4-0.

The Storm took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Tucker Blume. Kye Suess and Kaleb Breuer assisted.

The Storm increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Zach Wrobleski halfway through the first, assisted by Kye Suess.

Charlie Goff increased the lead to 3-0 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Trevor Buss and Ryan Tolifson.

The Storm made it 4-0 when Zach Wrobleski beat the goalie, assisted by Tucker Blume and Connor Goff late into the third. That left the final score at 4-0.

Next games:

The Storm travel to Fairmont on Friday at 5 p.m. CST at Martin County Arena. The Cardinals host Alexandria Area to play the Cardinals on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. CST at Runestone Community Center.