Morris/Benson Area Storm beat Prairie Centre North Stars and continue winning run

The game between the Prairie Centre North Stars and the Morris/Benson Area Storm on Thursday finished 4-0. The result means Morris/Benson Area has six straight wins.

The Storm took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Ryan Tolifson. Charlie Goff and Tucker Blume assisted.

The Storm increased the lead to 2-0, after only 32 seconds into the second period when Charlie Goff netted one, assisted by Ryan Tolifson.

The Storm increased the lead to 3-0 early in the third period when Trevor Buss scored, assisted by Blake Bruns.

In the end the 4-0 goal came from Cole Blume who increased the Storm's lead, assisted by Trevor Buss and Blake Bruns, late into the third. That left the final score at 4-0.

Next up:

The North Stars travel to River Lakes on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Forest Lake Rangers. The Storm visit Luverne to play the Cardinals on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Benson Civic Center.