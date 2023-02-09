Mora-Milaca Mustangs win on the road against Webster/Siren/Frederic/Luck/Grantsburg (Wis.) Blizzard
The Mora-Milaca Mustangs won when they visited the Webster/Siren/Frederic/Luck/Grantsburg (Wis.) Blizzard on Tuesday. The final score was 8-3.
The Mustangs scored three goals in first period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the first break.
Five goals were scored in the second period, and the Mustangs led 7-3 going in to the third period.
Austin Neyssen increased the lead to 8-3 late into the third period, assisted by Rowan Tramm and Cameron Price.