Mora-Milaca Mustangs win at home against Webster/Siren/Frederic/Luck/Grantsburg (Wis.) Blizzard

The Mora-Milaca Mustangs won when they visited the Webster/Siren/Frederic/Luck/Grantsburg (Wis.) Blizzard on Thursday. The final score was 7-1.

January 19, 2023 11:21 PM
Next up:

The Mustangs play Becker/Big Lake away on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Princeton First Bank & Trust Ice Arena. The Blizzard will face Moose Lake Area at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Riverside Arena.