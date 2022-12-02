Mora-Milaca Mustangs win at home against Moose Lake Area Rebels

The Mora-Milaca Mustangs won when they visited the Moose Lake Area Rebels on Thursday. The final score was 10-3.

The first period ended with a 4-2 lead for the Mustangs.

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Mustangs led 8-3 going in to the third period.

Dylan Prokosch increased the lead to 9-3 early into the third period, assisted by Rowan Tramm and Mitchell Haase.

Carson Donaghue increased the lead to 3-10 six minutes later.

Next up:

The Mustangs travel to Princeton on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Princeton First Bank & Trust Ice Arena. The Rebels will face Greenway on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Hodgins-Berardo Arena.