Mora-Milaca Mustangs draw away with Red Wing Wingers

The points were split when the Red Wing Wingers and the Mora-Milaca Mustangs met on Wednesday. The game ended 3-3.

The Mustangs started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Austin Neyssen scoring in the first period, assisted by Carson Donaghue.

The Wingers' Ethan Anderson tied it up halfway through the first period, assisted by Conner Preston.

Nicholas Wooden took the lead early in the third period.

Rowan Tramm tied the game 2-2 one minute later, assisted by Trenton Fore and Charlie Kritzeck.

Sam Knowlton took the lead three minutes later, assisted by Cameron Schlichting.

Trenton Fore tied it up 3-3 seven minutes later, assisted by Charlie Kritzeck.

Next up:

The Wingers travel to Austin on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Riverside Arena. The Mustangs will face Proctor on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Mora Civic Center.