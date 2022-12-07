Mora-Milaca Mustangs decide the game with four goals in third period

In the first two periods of the game, the road-team Spooner held out fine against the Mora-Milaca Mustangs. Mora-Milaca fought back in the third period and won the game 6-1.

The hosting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Blake Bowen. Jordan Szucs assisted.

The Mustangs increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Trenton Fore halfway through the first, assisted by Charlie Kritzeck and Rowan Tramm.

The Spooner's players Owen Dernovsek narrowed the gap to 2-1 late into the first.

The Mustangs increased the lead to 3-1 early into the third period when Cameron Price netted one, assisted by Blake Bowen and Chase Radermacher.

The Mustangs increased the lead to 4-1 early in the third when Austin Neyssen found the back of the net.

Carson Donaghue increased the lead to 5-1 six minutes later, assisted by Rowan Tramm and Mitchell Haase.

Jordan Szucs increased the lead to 6-1 two minutes later, assisted by Trenton Fore and Chase Radermacher.

Coming up:

The Mustangs will travel to the Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Mars Lakeview Arena. The Spooner players will face St. Paul Johnson at home on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Altoona Sports Center.