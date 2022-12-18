Moose Lake Area Rebels win against North Shore Storm in overtime

With no decisive score in regulation, the Moose Lake Area Rebels' home game against the North Shore Storm ran into overtime on Saturday. Moose Lake Area snatched the win with a final score of 4-3.

Moose Lake Area's Ryden Anderson scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and, after only 48 seconds into the second period, the Rebels took the lead when Sam Knezevich netted one assisted by Dawson Fjosne and Everett Gamst.

The Rebels made it 2-0 with a goal from Colin Prachar.

Halfway through, Jake Stadler scored a goal, assisted by Jacob Carpenter , making the score 2-1.

Ayden Althaus tied the game 2-2 early into the third period, assisted by Jake Stadler.

Sam Knezevich took the lead two minutes later.

Jake Stadler tied it up 3-3 four minutes later. The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 5:47 before Ryden Anderson scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Henry Wyant and Jordan Bird.

Coming up:

The Rebels host Ely/Tower-Soudan on Tuesday at 12 p.m. CST at St. Luke's Arena. The Storm will face Cambridge-Isanti on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST at Lake County Arena.