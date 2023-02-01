Moose Lake Area Rebels secure much-needed win

The Moose Lake Area Rebels have gone through a tough spell with a run of 11 straight defeats. But after a 5-1 victory over the Webster/Siren/Frederic/Luck/Grantsburg (Wis.) Blizzard, things are looking brighter.

The hosting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Peter Knezevich. Dalton Slama and Korben Leyendecker assisted.

The Rebels scored four goals in second period an held the lead 5-0 going in to the second break.

Logan Smestad narrowed the gap to 5-1 halfway through the third period, assisted by Levi Anderson.

The Rebels play Becker/Big Lake away on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Riverside Arena. The Blizzard will face Mora-Milaca at home on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST at Lodge Center Arena.