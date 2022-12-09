Moose Lake Area Rebels beat in overtime the Webster/Siren/Frederic/Luck/Grantsburg (Wis.) Blizzard

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw the Moose Lake Area Rebels come away with the close win over the Webster/Siren/Frederic/Luck/Grantsburg (Wis.) Blizzard on the road on Thursday. The final score was 6-4.

Five goals were scored in the first period, the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the second period.

The Rebels scored two goals in second period an held the lead 5-3 going in to the second break.

The Blizzard narrowed the gap to 5-4 early into the third period when James Pedersen found the back of the net yet again, assisted by Reese Eichten.

Jaxsyn Schmidt increased the lead to 6-4 late in the third, assisted by Dalton Slama.

Next games:

The Blizzard host the Mora-Milaca Mustangs on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Lodge Center Arena. The Rebels will face Ely/Tower-Soudan on the road on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST at Proctor Rails.