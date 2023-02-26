Moorhead Spuds win knock out game against Sartell Sabres

The 4-1 win at home for the Moorhead Spuds against the Sartell Sabres means the Moorhead Spuds are through to the next round.

The Spuds took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Caleb Alderson. Mason Kraft and Garrett Lindberg assisted.

The Spuds increased the lead to 2-0 with another goal from Caleb Alderson late in the first, assisted by Aaron Reierson and Mason Kraft.

Kyan Rieder scored late in the second period, assisted by Aanden Vandenberg.

Spuds' Mason Kraft tallied a goal late, making the score 3-1. Brooks Cullen and Garrett Lindberg assisted.

The Spuds increased the lead to 4-1 early into the third period when Parker Gast netted one. The 4-1 goal held up as the game winner.