Moorhead Spuds win and move on

The Moorhead Spuds have advanced to the next round after a 6-2 victory over the Brainerd Warriors in the playoff knock-out game.

The Warriors tied it up 1-1 with a goal from Kade Stengrim early in the first period, assisted by Kalvin Stengrim.

The Spuds took the lead in the middle of the first when Mason Kraft scored, assisted by Caleb Alderson and Kai Weigel.

The Spuds' Abe Carlson increased the lead to 3-1 halfway through the first, assisted by Garrett Lindberg and Carver Hasbargen.

The second period ended with a 5-1 lead for the Spuds.

The Spuds increased the lead to 6-1, after only 32 seconds into the third period when Mason Kraft found the back of the net yet again, assisted by Aaron Reierson.

Brady Johnson narrowed the gap to 6-2 late into the third period, assisted by Sean Engelstad.